Prince Documentary Coming To Netflix
November 1, 2018
A Prince documentary will be produced for Netflix.
Variety reports that filmmaker Ava DuVernay has the "full cooperation" of Prince's estate -- which provide interviews, archival footage, photos and archive access.
Calling Prince "a genius, a joy and a jolt to the senses, DuVernay tweets, "He shattered preconceived notions, smashed boundaries and shared his heart through his music. The only way I know how to make this film is with love and great care. I’m honored to do so and grateful."
The still untitled project is expected to be a multi-parter. No word on when it's expected to debut.