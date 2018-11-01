Prince Documentary Coming To Netflix

A Prince documentary will be produced for Netflix.

Variety reports that filmmaker Ava DuVernay has the "full cooperation" of Prince's estate -- which provide interviews, archival footage, photos and archive access.

Calling Prince "a genius, a joy and a jolt to the senses, DuVernay tweets, "He shattered preconceived notions, smashed boundaries and shared his heart through his music. The only way I know how to make this film is with love and great care. I’m honored to do so and grateful."



The still untitled project is expected to be a multi-parter. No word on when it's expected to debut.​