Price Is Right Contestant In Bathroom When Named Called To "Come On Down"

Going to watch a taping of The Price Is Right is a dream for so many. Actually getting called to Come On Down is a once in a lifetime opportunity. But, what happens when your name gets called right after nature calls you to the bathroom? Recently, a contestant was called to fill the final spot before spinning the wheel. However, when her name was called, she was no where to be found.

Video of The Price Is Right - Contestant in the Bathroom (1/22/2019)

Have you ever missed out on something unbelievable because you were in the bathroom or something else came up?