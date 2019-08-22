$750 Million Of Students Debts Wiped Away For Disabled Vets

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday to eliminate student debt for thousands of disabled veterans. The order directs Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to discharge the federal student loan debts of totally and permanently disabled veterans eligible for forgiveness under the Higher Education Act. “The debt of these disabled veterans will be entirely erased. It will be gone,” Trump said during a speech at the 75th annual American Veterans convention in Louisville, Kentucky, before signing the order. “Sleep well tonight.” Trump noted the order would eliminate an average of $30,000 for each of the more than 25,000 veterans eligible for forgiveness.

It was my honor to sign a Presidential Memorandum facilitating the cancellation of student loan debt for 25K of our most severely disabled Veterans. With today’s order, we express the everlasting love & loyalty of a truly grateful Nation. God bless our Vets, & God Bless America! pic.twitter.com/MMMsX3RDQM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2019