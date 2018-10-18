Pistons pay special tribute to Aretha Franklin at home opener: Video

October 18, 2018
WOMC Mornings With Stephen Clark and JoAnne Purtan

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File

What a special night at the Pistons Home Opener Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena, as the organization paid tribute to Aretha Frankllin. 

Former Detroit Piston, Isiah Thomas, began the tribute.

"The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, was a shinning symbol of this great city. She represented us all with dignity, style, grace and beauty."

He called for a moment of silence, that was then followed by Aretha's soulful rendition of the National Anthem performed back in 2004 at the NBA finals. A spotlight was on a single microphone in the middle of the court, while a video montage of Aretha played on the big screen at center court.

