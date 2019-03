In Macomb County along Hall Rd. (M-59) between M-53 and I-94 sees over 100,000 drivers daily. It was named the Golden Corridor for the stretch of road that impacts several communities.

To celebrate the naming of the corridor, a giant golden circle was erected to serve as the welcome into the area.

Now is the time to come up with a name for the icon. Submit a name here!

We think it should be one of these two!!