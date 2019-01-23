Oscar Nominations – The Biggest Snubs And Surprises

As we told you yesterday, the 2019 Oscar nominations are out, and this year it’s all about “Roma” and “The Favourite” The two films got 10 nods each, easily dominating the noms list. As expected, hits like “Black Panther,” “A Star Is Born,” and “Vice” are all also up for Best Picture – by the way, that’s the first Best Picture nod for Netflix thanks to “Roma.”

But there are some surprising snubs… While “A Star Is Born” may be up for Best Picture, and Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper given nods for their roles, Cooper isn’t nominated for Best Director. Meanwhile, Chadwick Boseman isn’t up for Best Actor for “Black Panther,” and neither is Ryan Gosling for “First Man.”

That’s not all – we previously reported that “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” appeared to pretty much have a nod for best documentary in the bag after winning a Producers Guild Award… but that didn’t happen. Meanwhile, Emily Blunt isn’t up for anything in “Mary Poppins Returns” or “A Quiet Place.” Perhaps most surprising is the fact that mega-hit “Crazy Rich Asians” was completely snubbed for Best Picture and Best Actress and Supporting Actress.

The 91st Academy Awards airs on February 24th at 8pm ET on ABC. Check out the nominees for the major categories below and the full list for yourself HERE.

Best Picture

“Black Panther”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“The Favourite”

“Green Book”

“Roma”

“A Star Is Born”

“Vice”

Lead Actor

Christian Bale, “Vice”

Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”

Willem Dafoe, “At Eternity’s Gate”

Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”

Lead Actress

Yalitza Aparicio, “Roma”

Glenn Close, “The Wife”

Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born”

Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”

Sam Elliott, “A Star Is Born”

Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Sam Rockwell, “Vice”

Supporting Actress

Amy Adams, “Vice”

Marina de Tavira, “Roma”

Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Emma Stone, “The Favourite”

Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”

Director

Spike Lee, “BlacKkKlansman”

Pawel Pawlikowski, “Cold War”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “The Favourite”

Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma”

Adam McKay, “Vice”