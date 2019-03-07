Only One Blockbuster Remains In The World

At the height of its success in the 1980s and '90s, Blockbuster had more than 9,000 stores, but the dawn of Netflix and the other streaming services that followed killed the once-dominant video rental chain, and now a Blockbuster in Bend, Oregon, will be the only one left in the world when a store in Australia closes its doors at the end of the month. Sandi Harding, who's the general manager of the Bend Blockbuster, told local newspaper The Bulletin that the store is still a solid business and has become a tourist attraction, with visitors coming from around the world. She said, "We probably open up 10 accounts a day. It's crazy the amount of people that come in and want a Blockbuster card." Blockbuster closed its last corporate-owned stores in 2014, but some franchisees stayed in business in the years since, with the Bend location the last one left.

