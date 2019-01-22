Olga's Kitchen Founder, Olga Loizon, Passed Away at 92

Olga Loizon, the founder of Olga's Kitchen has passed away. She was 92.

Olga's grew from a small greek restaurant in Birmingham to a large chain of locations throughout Michigan. Locations also popped up in Illinois, New York, Florida and Texas.

Olga is a Detroit native whos delicious sandwiches and snackers have filled the bellies of Metro Detroiters since 1970, sold the properties in 1976 but still remained an intergal part of thefranchise. She would randomly stop into location to talk with the customers and share the joy she brought to everyone.

JoAnne Purtan has many memories of Olga. Purtan says she remembers how nice and comforting Olga was when she talked with her. JoAnne also recalls a time when her dad, Dick Purtan, was broadcasting a radiothon on WOMC and Olgs brought food for everyone and was so accomidating of charities.