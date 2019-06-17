Now Trending: The Flamingo Pose

June 17, 2019
WOMC Mornings With Stephen Clark and JoAnne Purtan

If you've been keeping an eye on celebrities and influencers on Instagram lately, you may have noticed there's a new, trendy pose: the flamingo. It's just like you might think-- the person, usually female, is photographed with one leg straight and the other knee bent into a triangular shape. Celebrities such as Beyonce, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber have posted photos of themselves in the post. Many think the pose is flattering-- what do you think?

Not to be left out, JoAnne Purtan was in Las Vegas over the weekend and snapped the ultimate Flamingo Pose pic!

Flamingo Pose