Now Trending: The Flamingo Pose

If you've been keeping an eye on celebrities and influencers on Instagram lately, you may have noticed there's a new, trendy pose: the flamingo. It's just like you might think-- the person, usually female, is photographed with one leg straight and the other knee bent into a triangular shape. Celebrities such as Beyonce, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber have posted photos of themselves in the post. Many think the pose is flattering-- what do you think?

Not to be left out, JoAnne Purtan was in Las Vegas over the weekend and snapped the ultimate Flamingo Pose pic!