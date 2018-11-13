Nose Warmers Now Exist For People Whose Faces Are Always Cold

Apparently scarves just don't get the job done properly, because now there are nose warmers being sold. They cost about $10 each, and come in a variety of fluffy materials, including leopard print, faux chinchilla fur, plaid, and even a Union Jack pattern. They tie around the back of the head, and therefore fit a whole range of nose sizes and shapes. You can check out www.nosewarmer.com to see more.

Stephen Clark also came across this particular heater that leaves us baffled. How do you see with this on!? P.S. doesn't the guy on the box look like Stephen? P.P.S. We know this is a prank box, but it's still so funny.