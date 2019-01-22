The Nominees For The Oscars Are In!

The nominees for this years Oscars have been announced.

Check out the list of nominees below.

Best Picture

“Black Panther”

“A Star Is Born”

“Roma”

“The Favourite”

“Vice”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“Green Book”

“BlacKkKlansman”

Best Actress

Glenn Close, “The Wife”

Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born”

Yalitza Aparicio, “Roma”

Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Best Actor

Christian Bale, “Vice”

Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”

Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”

Willem Dafoe, “At Eternity’s Gate”

Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams, “Vice”

Marina de Tavira, “Roma”

Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Emma Stone, “The Favourite”

Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, “The Green Book”

Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”

Sam Elliott, “A Star Is Born”

Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Sam Rockwell, “Vice”

Best Director

Spike Lee, “BlacKkKlansman”

Pawel Pawlikowski, “Cold War”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “The Favourite”

Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma”

Adam McKay, “Vice”

Best Animated Film

“Incredibles 2”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

“Mirai”

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”

“Isle Of Dogs”

Best Cinematography

“Cold War”

“The Favourite”

“Never Look Away”

“Roma”

“A Star Is Born”

Best Visual Effects

“Avengers: Infinity War”

“Christopher Robin”

“First Man”

“Ready Player One”

“Solo: A Star Wars Story”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Capernaum”

“Cold War”

“Never Look Away”

“Roma”

“Shoplifters”

Best Documentary Feature

“Free Solo”

“Minding The Gap”

“Of Fathers and Sons”

“RBG”

“Hale County This Morning, This Evening”

Best Documentary Short Subject

“Black Sheep”

“End Game”

“Lifeboat”

“A Night at the Garden”

“Period. End of Sentence.”

Best Costume Design

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

“Black Panther”

“The Favourite”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“Mary Queen of Scots”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“Border”

“Mary Queen of Scots”

“Vice”

Best Film Editing

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“Green Book”

“The Favourite”

“Vice”

Best Sound Mixing

“Black Panther”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“First Man”

“Roma”

“A Star Is Born”

Best Sound Editing

“A Quiet Place”

“Black Panther”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“First Man”

“Roma”

Best Animated Short Film

“Animal Behaviour”

“Bao”

“Late Afternoon”

“One Small Step”

“Weekends”

Best Live Action Short Film

“Detainment”

“Fauve”

“Marguerite”

“Mother”

“Skin”

Best Original Score

“Black Panther”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Mary Poppins Returns”