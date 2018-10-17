Nike signs athlete with Cerebral Palsy to pro contract

A distance runner at the University of Oregon has made history by becoming the first athlete with cerebral palsy to ink a professional contract with Nike.

Justin Gallegos, a junior and member of the university's cross country team, finished a race last week and was approached by a camera crew, his teammates and a representative from Nike who informed him that the company wanted to make him their first professional athlete with cerebral palsy.

Justin was immediately overcome with emotion and collapsed in tears as his team applauded him.

Making the deal even more special was that it was presented to Justin on Cerebral Palsy Awareness Day.

Justin said, "I was once a kid in leg braces who could barely put one foot in front of the other. Now I have signed a three year contract with Nike Running!"

