Nicole Kidman rescues GIANT spider from pool: Video

Spidermom!

Nicole Kidman gave her friends (and some fans) a scare when she rescued an enormous spider from her pool. The Australian native is no stranger to hairy scaries and remained calm. "Get back, mom! Step back!" one of her children begged. But the 51-year-old scooped it up and gave fans a look at it under glass. "I'm having to take care of this spider. Help," she said. She later confirmed that her “house guest” was released “unharmed and healthy.”

Kidman is married to country superstar Keith Urban. They share two daughters, Rose, 9, and Faith Margaret, 7. Kidman also shares two children with ex-husband Tom Cruise: Isabella, 25, and Connor, 23.

