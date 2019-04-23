NICOLAS CAGE: Four-Day Wife Wants Spousal Support

Their marriage lasted only four days, but Nicolas Cage's estranged wife still wants spousal support.

The actor, who filed for an annulment 96 hours after the Las Vegas wedding in March, tells TMZ he and Erika Koike were wasted when they hitched and he "reacted on impulse." He also says the marriage was based on fraud because she didn't disclose "the full nature and extent of her relationship with another person" or her criminal history.

Video of Nicolas Cage Arguing with Wife EXCLUSIVE VIDEO - Nic Cage ARRESTED! | TMZ

Erika says she deserves the money because she lost "career opportunities" during their yearlong relationship and his allegations damaged her reputation.