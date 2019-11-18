German Artist Remakes The Beatles Sergeant Peppers Album Cover
The Beatles' most famous album cover has inspired a present day "reboot."
Brimming with contemporary musicians, celebrities and pop culture figures, German artist TrippieSteff's new take on Sergeant Pepper features Taylor Swift, Kanye West, Drake and Lil Nas X in place of the original Fab Four in the center, then surrounds them with Elon Musk, Kylie Jenner, Bernie Sanders and Barack Obama.
He explains, "The original cover was a blend of high and low cultural figures that depicted the zeitgeist mindset of the late '60s... It was also a group of influential figures that were ‘heroes’ to The Beatles. With a desire to keep the same theme, I chose to feature the most iconic and influential figures of the past decade. ... By putting them together in the same image, I wanted to show that they are all equally important.”
I got asked by @fiverr to redo one of my favorite album covers #sgtpeppers The one who guesses the most people in the comments wins a sticker set! --
Here's the 21st century "cast" of TrippieSteff's alternate Sergeant Pepper -- drawn in a style resembling the pop-art look of the animated Yellow Submarine:
1. Kanye West
2. Drake
3. Taylor Swift
4. Lil Nas X
5. Greta Thunberg
6. Kylie Jenner
7. Ghost from Chihiro
8. Jamie Oliver
9. Slavoj Zizek
10. Björk
11. Jannis Varoufakis
12. Marina Abramovic
13. Avicii
14. Miley Cyrus
15. AOC
16. Kendrick Lamar
17. Donna Haraway
18 XXXTentacion
19. Lil Peep
20. Ru Paul
21. Judith Butler
22. Millie Bobby Brown
23. Martha Nussbaum
24. Bernie Sanders
25. M.I.A.
26. Bell Hooks
27. Ai Weiwei
28. Elon Musk
29. Margaret Atwood
30. Bojack Horseman
31. Beyonce Knowles
32. Barack Obama