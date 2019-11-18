German Artist Remakes The Beatles Sergeant Peppers Album Cover

The Beatles' most famous album cover has inspired a present day "reboot."

Brimming with contemporary musicians, celebrities and pop culture figures, German artist TrippieSteff's new take on Sergeant Pepper features Taylor Swift, Kanye West, Drake and Lil Nas X in place of the original Fab Four in the center, then surrounds them with Elon Musk, Kylie Jenner, Bernie Sanders and Barack Obama.

He explains, "The original cover was a blend of high and low cultural figures that depicted the zeitgeist mindset of the late '60s... It was also a group of influential figures that were ‘heroes’ to The Beatles. With a desire to keep the same theme, I chose to feature the most iconic and influential figures of the past decade. ... By putting them together in the same image, I wanted to show that they are all equally important.”

Here's the 21st century "cast" of TrippieSteff's alternate Sergeant Pepper -- drawn in a style resembling the pop-art look of the animated Yellow Submarine:

1. Kanye West

2. Drake

3. Taylor Swift

4. Lil Nas X

5. Greta Thunberg

6. Kylie Jenner

7. Ghost from Chihiro

8. Jamie Oliver

9. Slavoj Zizek

10. Björk

11. Jannis Varoufakis

12. Marina Abramovic

13. Avicii

14. Miley Cyrus

15. AOC

16. Kendrick Lamar

17. Donna Haraway

18 XXXTentacion

19. Lil Peep

20. Ru Paul

21. Judith Butler

22. Millie Bobby Brown

23. Martha Nussbaum

24. Bernie Sanders

25. M.I.A.

26. Bell Hooks

27. Ai Weiwei

28. Elon Musk

29. Margaret Atwood

30. Bojack Horseman

31. Beyonce Knowles

32. Barack Obama