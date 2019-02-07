New Emojis Coming This Year [Audio]

The final emoji list is out for 2019... and according to Emojipedia, the Unicode Consortium, you'll soon have 59 new, different emojis to choose from... 230 total when you factor in things like skintone choices and gender.

Some of the new emoji include a yawning face, a pinching hand, an onion, waffles, a sloth, and a man or woman in a wheelchair.

---- 230 new emojis coming to phones in 2019 https://t.co/40lHKWeBFj pic.twitter.com/GKGJvS1dJf — Emojipedia -- (@Emojipedia) February 5, 2019

Stepehn & JoAnne had some fun talking about them this morning.