A new campaign to kick cigarette butts

First it was plastic bags, then plastic eating utensils and drinking straws. Not environmentalists are going after cigarette butts. Experts say they're actually the number one man-made contaminant in the world’s oceans. According to the Ocean Conservancy, cigarette butts have been the single most collected item on beaches for the past 32 years.

"The Truth Initiative" uses funds from a legal settlement between state attorneys general and tobacco companies to craft and deliver strong messages against smoking. Now they're focusing their efforts on eliminating cigarette butts. Cigarette filters are made with cellulose acetate, which is a form of plastic that can take a decade to decompose. Experts estimate about two-thirds of the 5.6 trillion cigarettes manufactured worldwide every year are dumped irresponsibly.

The group launched their campaign during the recent VMA's.

Check out the video here: