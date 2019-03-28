New Baseball Season Means New Ballpark Foods

Today marks the start the MLB Season! Not only will the ballpark be buzzing from fans ready for some baseball, it will also have a deliscious smell in the air as teams unveil the newest specialty food items for the new season.

For MLB teams, including YOUR Detroit Tigers, are pulling out all the stops and it seems that the menu items are getting bigger and bigger.

DETROIT TIGERS

New at Comerica Park for Detroit Tigers games this season: coney dog eggrolls (crispy eggroll filled with hotdog and chili, drizzled with classic mustard and diced onions). pic.twitter.com/nyZsG7Ypqj — Bill Shea (@Bill_Shea19) March 21, 2019

Detroit Tigers: Our favorite new food at Comerica Park this season - Detroit Free Press https://t.co/373zZGovzb pic.twitter.com/HZJNC4M57o — Chef Michelin (@chefmich3lin) March 22, 2019

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Last but not least, please allow us to introduce you to the All Day Breakfast Dog, an 18-inch hot dog with hash browns, country gravy, cheddar cheese, bacon, fried eggs, hot sauce and green onion.



Because breakfast is the most important meal of the day. #DbacksEats pic.twitter.com/FnXU7nRsTz — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) March 18, 2019

In true Canada style, the @BlueJays are giving us Funnel Cake Poutine w/ deep fried funnel cake fries, ice cream, chocolate, caramel and marshmallow. pic.twitter.com/yg3NgrSmbU — Yahoo Sports MLB (@MLByahoosports) March 19, 2019

PITTSBURGH PIRATES

New this year at Pittsburgh Pirates games - the Pittsburgh Cone; made with kielbasa, pierogi, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & Russian dressing all in a waffle cone. #TodayInSports #LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/SHr3Jbt5hl — TodayInSports (@TodayInSports3) March 19, 2019

TEXAS RANGERS