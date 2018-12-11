Never Let Your Beer Explode In The Freezer Again Thanks To This Stocking Stuffer

If you’re a beer drinker, you might sometimes throw some warm beers in the freezer to chill them quickly. This, of course, turns into a problem if you lose track of time and your beer either freezes solid or explodes.

Well, there’s now fridge magnet alarm that talks to you, giving you warnings after 35 minutes to remind you to rescue your beer.

If you ignore the alarm, the voice gets more and more angry with you the longer you leave your beer in the fridge.