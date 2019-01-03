Netflix Warns Against The #BirdBoxChallenge

If you thought people were going to be more intelligent in 2019, think again. Apparently, people have been taking the #BirdBoxChallenge, which involves them wearing blindfolds to do everyday tasks. The challenge involves people wearing blindfolds while doing things like riding scooters, climbing escalators, and going through drive-thrus.

As you can imagine, the results haven’t been as successful as people thought they would. It’s actually gotten so bad that Netflix has had to issue a warning. “Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE,” the streaming service tweeted. “We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes.”

For the record, the Sandra Bullock movie involves people forced to go through life with their eyes covered to avoid seeing mysterious forces that have them turn into homicidal maniacs before committing suicide.

