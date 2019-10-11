Netflix Updating Dr. Seuss 'Green Eggs And Ham' To Fit Today's Culture

Netflix is taking the classic Dr. Seuss book Green Eggs & Ham and making it an animated special on the streaming service. The special has an all star cast including, Michael Douglas, Diane Keaton, Adam Devine (as Sam-I-Am), Eddie Izzard and Keegan Michael-Key.

“Based on the beloved book by Dr. Seuss, the upcoming animated series follows opposites ‘Guy’ and ‘Sam’ as they venture out on a road trip to save an endangered animal from a far off zoo. Along the way they learn to try new things like hope, friendship, and a certain delectable dish.”

Video of Green Eggs and Ham: Season 1 | Teaser [HD] | Netflix

The series will be a 13 episode season. But with the book being so simple, they will have to add material that wasn't orginally in the book.