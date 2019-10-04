Celebrate National Taco Day Today!

Applebee’s: At locations operated by Doherty Enterprises in Florida, Georgia, New Jersey and New York, the Chicken Wonton Taco appetizer will be $1 Friday for dine-in only. Other franchise locations may have specials, too. Also through Oct. 31 at participating restaurants nationwide, get the $1 Vampire drink, a tiki rum punch served with a side of fangs.

Baja Fresh: Buy a taco at regular price Friday and get one free with a coupon that will be posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Burger King: For a limited time, participating restaurants have $1 crispy tacos.

Chipotle Mexican Grill: Though there's not a specific Taco Day deal, sign up for Chipotle Rewards at www.chipotle.com/rewards, and after you make your first $5 purchase, get a free chips and guac reward.

Del Taco: The chain has two separate offers available with the Del App Friday. Get a free Del Taco with any purchase through the app with a coupon, and get the plant-based Beyond Taco or Beyond Avocado Taco free with any app purchase. Download the app at www.deltaco.com/app.

On The Border: Get Endless Tacos for either $8.99 or $9.99 depending on your location Friday. For $2 more, get Southwest Chicken or Brisket Tacos. Check your location's pricing on the events page at www.ontheborder.com.

Qdoba Mexican Eats: Rewards members get double points Friday. Sign up for the free loyalty program at www.qdoba.com/rewards.

Taco Bell: The chain has a special "National Taco Day gift set" Friday. For $5, get four tacos – two Crunchy Tacos and two Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos, and you can order a gift card to cover the set at www.nationaltacodaygiftset.com. Through Oct. 17, get a free bean burrito with mobile orders.