Pass Go! And Collect $200 On National Play Monopoly Day

The board game that can ignite family rivalries like no other is celebrated annually on November 19th, National Play Monopoly Day. Monopoly has been played by more than one billion people in 114 countries around the world, and the game is celebrated for a second time on March 19th, World Monopoly Day. In addition to traditional board games, fans can play on mobile devices through the Monopoly app, play additional games online or test their luck at the casino on Monopoly Slots. Here are some fun Monopoly facts and trivia:

– Charles Darrow developed Monopoly in 1933, using materials from his own home for the first game. The cards were handwritten and a piece of oilcloth covered the board.

– The original houses and hotels were made from wooden molden scraps. The pieces themselves were recommended by Darrow’s nieces.

– The original game included 10 metal tokens including iron, purse, lantern, racecar, thimble, shoe, top hat, battleship, cannon and a rocking horse.

– The current standard Monopoly game includes eight tokens: battleship, top hat, Scottie dog, racecar, cat, T-Rex, rubber ducky, and penguin.

– Parker Brothers originally rejected Monopoly because they had issues with the game’s length, theme, and complexity. They reconsidered their decision to purchase rights to market the game after its success in local Philadelphia stores.

– The original Monopoly game sold for $2. Today, the average price for the classic version of the game is $18.

– The most expensive Monopoly set in the world was created by San Francisco jeweler, Sidney Mobell. It cost $2 million.

– After less than a year of the game’s release, Parker Brothers was making 35,000 copies of the board game per week.

– The standard amount of money in a Monopoly game is $20,580.

– A Monopoly game uses 32 houses and 12 hotels. Over 6 billion little green houses, and 2 billion red hotels, have been produced since the game was introduced in 1935.

– The longest game of Monopoly lasted 70 straight days.

– Escape maps, compasses, and files were inserted into Monopoly game boards smuggled into POW camps inside Germany during World War II. Real money for escapees was slipped into the packs of Monopoly money.

– Tokens from the U.S. Monopoly: Here & Now edition were flown into space aboard Space Shuttle Atlantis in 2007.

– The Monopoly games mascot, Rich Uncle Pennybags, is intended to be a representation of the late financier, J. P. Morgan. However the monopoly game mascot is now called Mr. Monopoly.

– The top three most landed on spaces in a traditional game are Jail, Illinois Ave., and Go.

– In the fall of 2018, the Monopoly brand introduced the Monopoly Cheaters Edition game, in which fans are encouraged to actively cheat as part of play. Hasbro also released its Monopoly for Millennials – which even includes avocados. The game is packed with millennial stereotypes. Not only is Pennybags standing in front of a vegan restaurant, but he’s wearing blue Ray-Bans and earbuds, and carrying a coffee to-go cup. The game tokens depict emojis, a camera, bike, hashtag and sunglasses.- Forget real estate, “you can’t afford it anyway,” the board game’s box reads. This time it’s all about collecting experience by “visiting the hottest destinations.”

– The Official Monopoly brand Facebook page has over 10.9 million Facebook fans.