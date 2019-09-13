NASA Shares Unbelievable Picture Of Saturn And Its Rings

A little over 845 million miles away from Earth, the ringed planet Saturn was captured by the Hubble Telescope in this amazing photo! The pic was taken June 20th, 2019. The crisp image was captured with Hubble's Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3.) The image is part of a program called Outer Planet Atmospheres Legacy (OPAL.) OPAL's goal is to accumulate long-baseline imagery of our Solar System's gas giant planets, to help us understand their atmospheres over time.

Video of Hubble’s Brand New Image of Saturn