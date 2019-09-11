New Monopoly Game 'Ms. Monopoly' Has Women Earning More Money

Hasbro's newest version of the classic game Monopoly is Ms. Monopoly, in which women's empowerment is celebrated and women make more than men. Female players will actually get more money than male players, receiving $240 when they pass "Go" while men will get the usual $200, a reversal of the real-world gender pay gap.

Video of Ms. Monopoly Official - Monopoly

The toymaker called it a "fun new take on the game that creates a world where women have an advantage often enjoyed by men," adding, "But don't worry, if men play their cards right, they can make more money too." In another change, players will invest in inventions created by women, such as Wi-Fi and chocolate chip cookies, instead of buying property and build corporate headquarters instead of houses. The cover of the board game's box doesn't feature Monopoly mascot Rich Uncle Pennybags for the first time in its history. Instead it's Ms. Monopoly, who is identified as Pennybags' niece.