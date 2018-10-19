Move over 'Stayin' Alive', there's a new list of songs to help you remember CPR

October 19, 2018
You've probably heard the Bee Gee's 'Staying Alive' is a good guide when you're doing CPR on someone. The song has a tempo of 100-120 beats per minutes, which is the rate of CPR chest compressions, according to the American Heart Association (AHA). 

But it turns out there are many songs with that tempo. In fact, there's a Spotify playlist that's been together by New York-Presbyterian Hospital, with songs with similar tempos. It's to help students get their hands-only CPR rhythm down. 

