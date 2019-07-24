Motown Shines In New Trailer For Hitsville U.S.A. Documentary

Berry Gordy and recording stars such as Smokey Robinson, The Supremes, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye and The Temptations all appear in the trailer for Showtime's upcoming Motown documentary.

Debuting August 24th, Hitsville: The Making of Motown features classic clips and more recent reflections on America's most important black owned record label.

Video of Hitsville: The Making of Motown (2019) Official Trailer | SHOWTIME Documentary Film

A two-CD, 35-song soundtrack from the film, featuring classics such as "Tears of a Clown," "Heat Wave," "Do You Love Me" and "What's Going On," drops August 16th.