MOTOWN 60: An All Star Lineup

The Motown 60: A Grammy Celebration TV special will feature a long list of legends.

Smokey Robinson will co-host the April 21st CBS event with Cedric the Entertainer. Rounding out the cast are fellow Motown icons Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, Thelma Houston, Martha Reeves, Valerie Simpson and Boyz II Men.

Famed songwriters Eddie and Brian Holland, Lamont Dozier and Mickey Stevenson will appear along with contemporary stars Meghan Trainor,John Legend and Ne-Yo.

The show will be taped next Tuesday the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.