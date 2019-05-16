Motley Crue Leads "Voice Your Choice" For Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Class Of 2020
May 16, 2019
f you visit the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in Cleveland, you can cast your vote for who you think should be inducted.
Stevie Nicks topped the "Voice Your Choice" fan vote last year, and now it's Motley Crue leading the vote, no doubt helped by the popularity of their Netflix film, The Dirt.
The Top 10 as of this past weekend are:
Motley Crue
Blink-182
Iron Maiden
Dave Matthews Band
Weezer
Freddie Mercury (solo)
Cher
Phil Collins (solo)
Rage Against the Machine
Boston