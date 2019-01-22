Is More General Hospital Rick Springfield's Future?
January 22, 2019
The gossip site Inquisitor says that the singer-actor was in Memphis over the weekend providing the music for a fan event featuring several of the daytime soap's regulars.
Adding clout to the story is a photo on the General Hospital Instagram of the singer-actor, who once played Doctor Noah Drake, with those GH cast members.
Who else thinks @rickspringfield is overdue for a return trip to Port Charles? @visitgraceland #Graceland #GH55 #GH #GeneralHospital @japastu @finolafilona @welcometolaurasworld @wes_ramsey