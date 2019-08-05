Monroe Man Wins Second MI Lottery Jackpot This Year
August 5, 2019
How much bad luck would you be willing to put up with if it meant you'd win the lottery twice in a year? John Sancrant, age 67, recently won his second jackpot in the Michigan Lottery this year. He tells lottery officials that he bought his Fantasy 5 ticket for the July 27th drawing at Frenchtown Cheers Party Store in Monroe, and was shocked when it won on the July 27th drawing, netting him $100,000. He previously matched all five numbers on the April 28th drawing, splitting a $123,177 jackpot with two other winners. He says he plans to use his latest winnings to do some home renovations.
Look: Michigan man wins lottery game's jackpot for second time this year https://t.co/rWC9ih9KeJ— Odd News from @UPI (@OddNewsUPI) August 2, 2019