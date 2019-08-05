Monroe Man Wins Second MI Lottery Jackpot This Year

How much bad luck would you be willing to put up with if it meant you'd win the lottery twice in a year? John Sancrant, age 67, recently won his second jackpot in the Michigan Lottery this year. He tells lottery officials that he bought his Fantasy 5 ticket for the July 27th drawing at Frenchtown Cheers Party Store in Monroe, and was shocked when it won on the July 27th drawing, netting him $100,000. He previously matched all five numbers on the April 28th drawing, splitting a $123,177 jackpot with two other winners. He says he plans to use his latest winnings to do some home renovations.

