Mother in Michigan Facing Time for Overdue Library Books

A Michigan mother of five is facing up to 93 days in court, all over a couple of overdue library books. After attempting to use the printer, Melinda Sanders-Jones learned that she was not only banned from the Charlotte Library, but there was a warrant out for her arrest. The whole ordeal nearly cost her a promotion at work, after the issue was revealed through a routine background check. She is hoping to get the charges dropped by her hearing this Thursday.

Video of Michigan woman gets arrested for late library books