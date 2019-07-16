Mobile Career Center Bring Jobs To You

If you are looking for a job but haven't had any good leads at employment, Detroit At Work is here for you! They have a brand new 45-foot RV that they have named "WorkForce One" travelling Detroit giving residents an opportunity to apply for work.

If you need a job, here are the times and location of WorkForce One:

Tuesday, July 16, 3-7 p.m., at Fellowship Chapel

Thursday, July 18, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at Durfee Innovation Society

Friday, July 19, 2-6 p.m., at Kemeny Recreation Center

Thursday, July 25, 4-8 p.m., at The Matrix Center

Friday, July 26, 4-8 p.m., at SER Metro

Monday, July 29, 3-9 p.m., at Muslim Center Detroit

Tuesday, July 30, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Worldwide Missionary Baptist Church