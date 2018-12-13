Memorabilia From Cheli's Chili Goes Up For Auction Today
If you want to own any of the memorabilia, furniture or kitchen and bar equipment from the famed (and now closed) Cheli's Chili in Downtown Detroit, now is your time!
All materials can be online and in-person during the auction timeframe. Dates are listed below:
Pre-Auction Inspection
Thursday December 13th 10am-4pm
47 E Adams Ave
Detroit, MI 48226
Online Auction
Thursday December 13th 8am-8pm
Online at www.biddergy.com
Post-Auction Removal
Friday December 14th 10am-4pm
47 E Adams Ave
Detroit, MI 48226
A spokesperson says the space must be vacated by Dec. 15.