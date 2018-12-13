Memorabilia From Cheli's Chili Goes Up For Auction Today

If you want to own any of the memorabilia, furniture or kitchen and bar equipment from the famed (and now closed) Cheli's Chili in Downtown Detroit, now is your time!

All materials can be online and in-person during the auction timeframe. Dates are listed below:

Pre-Auction Inspection

Thursday December 13th 10am-4pm

47 E Adams Ave

Detroit, MI 48226

Online Auction

Thursday December 13th 8am-8pm

Online at www.biddergy.com

Post-Auction Removal

Friday December 14th 10am-4pm

47 E Adams Ave

Detroit, MI 48226

A spokesperson says the space must be vacated by Dec. 15.