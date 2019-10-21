Meghan Markle Opens Up About Struggle of Being a Royal Mom

Meghan Markle is opening up about the pressures of being a new mom in the public eye. ITV released a clip Friday from the documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey which debuted in the U.K. Sunday, giving viewers a rare glimpse of royal life, minus the pomp and circumstance.

In the show, the Duchess of Sussex spoke candidly about the negative attention she frequently receives, and the stress it added to her life during her pregnancy and the early months of her and Prince Harry’s son Archie’s young life.

Meghan explained: “Look, Any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging. And then when you have a newborn, you know. And especially as a woman, it’s a lot. So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed. It’s um…yeah. I guess, also thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I’m okay, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

When interviewer Tom Bradby asked her if the situation has been a “struggle” for her, she said, “Yes.”

Bradby joined the couple for their 10-day tour of Southern Africa, which ended with Harry castigating the press for its treatment of Meghan, and launching a suit against the Mail on Sunday for publishing a private letter from Meghan to her estranged father, Thomas Markle. Separately, he sued News UK and MGN for allegedly intercepting their voicemail messages.

LAWSUIT

In legal documents filed in London at the High Court, Meghan said that the letter’s publication came at a “time of great personal anguish and distress.”

Meghan’s attorneys add that the letter detailed “her intimate thoughts and feelings about her father’s health and her relationship with him at that time.”

She is seeking damages for “alleged misuse of private information, copyright infringement, and breach of the Data Protection Act.”

The documentary will air in the U.S. on ABC Wednesday, Oct. 23. at 10 p.m. ET.

TIME AWAY

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that the royals plan to take a break from the U.K. and hang in the U.S. for a while with 5-month-old Archie.

The Sunday Times reports that the pair will take a six-week sabbatical for “family time,” starting next month, and going through the Christmas holiday. They’ll reportedly go back and forth between families, heading to California for Thanksgiving with Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland, then heading back to England to celebrate Christmas with Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the royals.