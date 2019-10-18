Medal Of Honor Recipient Kyle Carpenter Inspires The Nation

Marine Kyle Carpenter, who was injured in Afghanistan after throwing himself on a grenade, is the youngest living recipient of the Medal of Honor. Kyle joins JJ and JoAnne Purtan to talk about his new memoir, You Are Worth It. His story is nothing short of inspirational.

Kyle talks about what he went through leading up to the "incident" and what his recovery was both physically and emotionally. He truly is an American hero. One story he shares is what he calls the lowest point in his life. While struggling to eat a bowl of cereal, he resolved that he would stop feeling sorry for himself and he pushed through and is now inspiring others to do the same.

When it comes to his Medal of Honor, we had to know, where does he keep the medal? His response had us floored. Apparently, it is standard procedure to not give a case the recipients. They want you to wear the medal at all times.