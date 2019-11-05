Matthew McConaughey Joins Instagram

Alright, Alright, Alright! Matthew McConaughey has finally joined Instagram – taking the plunge on his 50th birthday. The actor’s first post is actually a video talking about joining the social media site for the very first time. “Look, this is my first venture into sharing myself and my views with the world, and I’m a little bit nervous about it because quite frankly … I know I want to have a monologue, I’m not sure I want to have the dialogue,” Matthew said in the new video. “I’m looking forward to sharing who I am with you, I’m looking forward to seeing if who I am translates, if what I want to share translates,” he added, continued, “if it tickles your funny bone, if it makes you think a second, if it makes your heart swell up a little bit, if it makes you take a quiet moment for a walk and go, ‘I have to check in with the M and the E’ – hopefully all of those things.”

officially mcconaughey A post shared by Matthew McConaughey (@officiallymcconaughey) on Nov 4, 2019 at 8:00am PST