Mattel Announces Brand New Star Wars Barbie

Mattel has announced a new line of Barbie dolls inspired by 1977’s “Star Wars: A New Hope.” On November 18th Mattel will be releasing three Barbie dolls modeled after Princess Leia, Darth Vader and R2D2 that feature high-fashion clothing inspired by the original concept art for “A New Hope.” The Princess Leia doll comes with an elegant white gown and silver jewelry pieces. Darth Vader is reimagined as a woman with dark hair, sunglasses and a less robotic looking black leather outfit. R2D2 is transformed into an adult woman with blue hair and a white and blue outfit that is similar to the droid’s original look. Each figure will retail for $100 and also comes packed with a doll stand and certificate of authenticity.