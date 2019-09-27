Looking For A Good Parking Spot? Math Is The Answer

Trying to find parking can feel like such a waste of time, but mathematicians say there actually is a best way of doing so. They tested out two different methods, and found the most effective was the Prudent strategy, which involves parking in the first space you come across that's between other parked cars. It beat out the Optimistic strategy which is when you to go looking for the closest space to the entrance and then backtrack to the open spot you passed by. The only issue with this study: it didn't take into account competition with other drivers.