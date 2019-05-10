Marc Summers Reveals A Shockingly Hilarious Moment In Double Dare History

Double Dare LIVE! is coming to the Fox Theater and host Marc Summers is ready to make Detroit take the Physical Challenge for big bucks!!

Marc talks with Stephen, JoAnne and Producer Jason about the live version of the iconic game show. He says they pit adults vs. kids in physical challenges. In the next act, they pick 4 families and then pair it down to two families who will play the game and possibly run the obstacle course to win $1000!

When asked what is the one moment from Double Dare that sticks out in his mind as one of the craziest moments in the show's history, Marc reveals that during a taping of Family Double Dare that a father, who didn't quite fit in his Double Dare outfit, was doing a Physical Challenge on a conveyer belt and his pants couldn't handle the challenge and were ripped off him. Thankfully he had underwear on!