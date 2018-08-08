Love Nutella? We have the dream job for you!

If you love Nutella, its Italian manufacturer may have just the job for you. Ferrero is reportedly hiring dozens of "non-professional" testers to help them test ingredients at their Italy headquarters in Alba, Piedmont. Officially dubbed "sensory judges," the 60 new employees will work a couple of days a week starting in late September with three months of courses designed to help them refine their tasting and smelling skills to the company's satisfaction. So what are the requirements other than a love for the vaunted hazelnut spread? There really aren't any.

Ferrero has long had these sensory judges, but the recent job posting was advertised specifically for regular folks outside the company after being exclusively held by company insiders for years. Ferrero asks only that applicants suffer from no food allergies and feel comfortable using a computer. Not everyone who's initially chosen will make the final cut, though. The company plans to whittle down applicants to a final group of 40 following the training process.