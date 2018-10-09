Little Caesars Arena replaces red seats with black ones

A makeover is in the works for Little Caesars Arena. Those red seats are going away... being replaced with black seats.

Little Casears Arena made the announcement Monday. The switch will be made over the next couple months. During the process, seats that haven't been swapped out will be covered with black seat covers.

Since LCA opened in September 2017, empty red seats have stood out on broadcasts of the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Pistons telecasts.

LCA says the installation of the new seats is expected to be completed in phases, and that work will be conducted during non-event times.

"We evaluated every aspect of arena operations during the inaugural year, and after numerous discussions with the Pistons and other stakeholders, we have made the decision to install black seats at Little Caesars Arena," Chris Granger, Group President, Sports & Entertainment, Ilitch Holdings, Inc., said in a statement.

"When the Pistons agreed to move to downtown Detroit and play their home games at Little Caesars Arena, many design features were either finalized or already in production. We very much value our partnership with the Pistons organization and have made this decision together. This change is also made with support and input from industry-leading concert promoters and our television partners at Fox Sports Detroit. The transition to permanent black seats will take several months but will have no impact on our guest's event-day experience."