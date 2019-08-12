Liam Hemsworth & Miley Cyrus Split After 8 Months Of Marriage

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are getting divorced.

In a statement to People magazine, her rep confirmed the news, saying, “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Miley and Liam have split up before. The two were engaged in 2012 but called it off. They reconciled in 2015 and wed this past December.

Miley may have already moved on with someone else. The singer and actress was spotted kissing Brody Jenner's ex, Kaitlynn Carter, over the weekend. The two have been vacationing in Lake Como, Italy.