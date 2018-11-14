Liam Hemsworth And Miley Cyrus Lose Home In California Wildfires; Donate $500K To Those In Need

As three wildfires continue to blaze uncontrollably in California, victims of the fires are sharing horrifying images of the destruction. So far, the fires have killed at least 42 people, with hundreds more missing.

Several celebrities have been affected as well.

Liam Hemsworth shared an image of what’s left of the home he shared with fiancée Miley Cyrus.

“It’s been a heartbreaking few days. This is what’s left of my house. Love,” he began a caption accompanying an image of their burnt out walls, with the charred remains of the letters “L-O-V-E” that once decorated the space.

The 28-year-old Thor star continues: “Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires. I spent the day in Malibu yesterday and it was amazing to see the community pulling together to help each other out in any way they can. Malibu is a strong community and this event is only going to make it stronger.”

He also urged people to donate to the rebuilding effort, and thanked firefighters.

The famous lovebirds donated $500,000 themselves to The Malibu Foundation through Cyrus' charity, Happy Hippie, a representative said.