Leslie Jones Leaving SNL; Will Produce Reboot For 'Supermarket Sweep'

“Saturday Night Live” cast member Leslie Jones is not returning to the show for its upcoming 45th season. This was reportedly Jones’ decision, and Entertainment Weekly reports she made it in order to focus on her film career. Jones joined “Saturday Night Live” initially as a writer and then as a cast member in 2014. Since then, some of her movie projects have included starring her “Saturday Night Live” co-star Kate McKinnon in the 2016 reboot of “Ghostbusters,” as well as lending her voice to animated films like “Sing” and “The Angry Birds Movie 2.” She’s set for a role in Eddie Murphy’s upcoming “Coming to America” sequel, “Coming 2 America,” as well as a comedy with Kristen Bell called “Queenpins.” She also has a Netflix comedy special coming in 2020.

Leslie Jones has her next gig lined up following her departure from “Saturday Night Live.” The 51-year-old has signed on to be the host of the upcoming “Supermarket Sweep” reboot, according to Deadline. In the game show, which previously had two revivals, contestants race around a supermarket with their shopping cart collecting as high a dollar value in groceries that they can grab within a specified time limit. There are reportedly multiple networks bidding on it, both traditional broadcasters and streamers. Leslie will also executive produce the show.

