Legendary Beatles Engineer Geoff Emerick dies

Legendary Beatles engineer Geoff Emerick died Tuesday from an apparent heart attack, it was confirmed by his publicist Carol Kaye. He was in his early 70s.

The news was posted on his official Twitter and Instagram accounts, along with a video "official statement" posted to his YouTube by an apparent associate.

The Grammy winner is best known as serving as the engineer on such classic Beatles albums as Revolver, Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, The White Album and Abbey Road. He also worked on albums by Elvis Costello, Badfinger, Art Garfunkel, Supertramp, Cheap Trick and others.

In the video posted on YouTube, the unidentified man acknowledges that there's a rumor going around about Emerick's death, but says, "It's not a rumor, it's the truth."

The unidentified man goes on to explain that he was one the phone with Emerick, "who began having complications and dropped the phone." He adds that he called 911, "but by the time they got there, it was too late."

He adds that Emerick suffered from heart problems for a long time and had a pacemaker.