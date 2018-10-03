Legendary Beatles Engineer Geoff Emerick dies

October 3, 2018
WOMC Mornings With Stephen Clark and JoAnne Purtan

Press Association

Legendary Beatles engineer Geoff Emerick died Tuesday from an apparent heart attack, it was confirmed by his publicist Carol Kaye. He was in his early 70s.

The news was posted on his official Twitter and Instagram accounts, along with a video "official statement" posted to his YouTube by an apparent associate.

The Grammy winner is best known as serving as the engineer on such classic Beatles albums as Revolver, Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, The White Album and Abbey Road. He also worked on albums by Elvis Costello, Badfinger, Art Garfunkel, Supertramp, Cheap Trick and others.

In the video posted on YouTube, the unidentified man acknowledges that there's a rumor going around about Emerick's death, but says, "It's not a rumor, it's the truth."

The unidentified man goes on to explain that he was one the phone with Emerick, "who began having complications and dropped the phone." He adds that he called 911, "but by the time they got there, it was too late."

He adds that Emerick suffered from heart problems for a long time and had a pacemaker.

Tags: 
Beatles

Recent Podcast Audio
DNA Test Results From Beau's Listeners WOMCFM: On-Demand
JoAnne talks to organizer of Wheels & Teal event for Ovarian Cancer WOMCFM: On-Demand
Miss Michigan Emily Sioma Reveals Why She Brought Up Flint Water Crisis WOMCFM: On-Demand
Tiger Announcers Mario Impemba and Rod Allen disagreement story is growing, Lynn Henning of the Detroit News checks in with the latest WOMCFM: On-Demand
Stephen and JoAnne Talk Burt Reynolds - Did You Know He's From Lansing, Michigan? WOMCFM: On-Demand
Beau's listener reaction to paid huggers. WOMCFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes