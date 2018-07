Lay's is trying to keep your interest in potato chips by releasing a chip line of flavors called Lay's Tastes of America. It has eight different flavors inspired by regional specialties from across the U.S.

The flavors are: Cajun Spice, Chesapeake Bay Crab Spice, Chile con Queso, Deep Dish Pizza, Fried Pickles With Ranch, New England Lobster Roll, Pimento Cheese, and Sweet Thai Chili.