Lady Gaga Talks About The Oscars And Being "In Love" With Bradley Cooper

Lady Gaga, who took home the Best Original Song Oscar earlier in the week, made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night and opened up about her A Star Is Born win, as well as her relationship with co-star Bradley Cooper.

“You had such a connection with Bradley that, instantly, and I guess this is a compliment, people started saying, ‘Oh, they must be in love’.” Jimmy Kimmelsaid. Gaga, who brought her statue along for the interview, gave a massive eyeroll, and then called social media the “toilet of the Internet.”

Video of Lady Gaga on Oscar Win &amp; Being “In Love” with Bradley Cooper

“First of all, social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the Internet. And what it has done to pop culture is abysmal. And people saw love, and guess what, that’s what we wanted you to see. This is a love song, ‘Shallow.’ The movie, A Star Is Born, is a love story. We worked so hard, we worked all week on that performance. Bradley, who – and you know, I never relinquish control about a live stage performance and I’ve done a million of them – but he directed this film and he directed, obviously, the musical moments in the film, and ‘Shallow,’ the moment, in the film. So I knew that he had the vision for how it should go, and so I was like, ‘What do you think Bradley?’ And he laid it all out.”

Gaga went on to chalk her and Cooper’s apparent chemistry up to the demands of performing love songs.

“From a performance perspective, it was so important to both of us that we were connected the entire time. Look, I’ve had my arms wrapped around Tony Bennett for three years touring the world. When you’re singing love songs, that’s what you want people to feel.”

“Are you having an affair with Tony Bennett?” Kimmel asked. “Be honest.”

“No!” Gaga replied. “I’m an artist, and I guess we did a good job. And, fooled ya!”