Kiss announces final tour

As expected, Kiss has announced its final global trek to be dubbed, the "End Of The Road World Tour." Fans have been waiting for some type of word on the tour when it came to light last February that an application was filed by the band with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, for the use of "The End Of The Road" in connection with "live performances by a musical band."

During last night's (September 19th) appearance on NBC's America's Got Talent, Kiss performed "Detroit Rock City" and told the crowd "This is going to be our last tour. It will be the most explosive, biggest show we've ever done. People who love us, come to see us. If you've never seen us, this is the time. This will be the show!" Dates are expected to be announced soon.

Kiss said in a statement: "All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't. KISS Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in. . . unapologetic and unstoppable."

As most fans remember, back in 2000 and 2001, Kiss already performed a "Farewell Tour." The trek, which was the last to feature Peter Criss, played 142 shows over five legs, covering North America, Japan, and Australia.