Kiss announces final tour

Named "End of The Road" World Tour

September 20, 2018
WOMC Mornings With Stephen Clark and JoAnne Purtan

Xinhua

As expected, Kiss has announced its final global trek to be dubbed, the "End Of The Road World Tour." Fans have been waiting for some type of word on the tour when it came to light last February that an application was filed by the band with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, for the use of "The End Of The Road" in connection with "live performances by a musical band."

During last night's (September 19th) appearance on NBC's America's Got Talent, Kiss performed "Detroit Rock City" and told the crowd "This is going to be our last tour. It will be the most explosive, biggest show we've ever done. People who love us, come to see us. If you've never seen us, this is the time. This will be the show!" Dates are expected to be announced soon.

Kiss said in a statement: "All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't. KISS Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in. . . unapologetic and unstoppable."

As most fans remember, back in 2000 and 2001, Kiss already performed a "Farewell Tour." The trek, which was the last to feature Peter Criss, played 142 shows over five legs, covering North America, Japan, and Australia.

 

Tags: 
KISS
tour

Recent Podcast Audio
JoAnne talks to organizer of Wheels & Teal event for Ovarian Cancer WOMCFM: On-Demand
Miss Michigan Emily Sioma Reveals Why She Brought Up Flint Water Crisis WOMCFM: On-Demand
Tiger Announcers Mario Impemba and Rod Allen disagreement story is growing, Lynn Henning of the Detroit News checks in with the latest WOMCFM: On-Demand
Stephen and JoAnne Talk Burt Reynolds - Did You Know He's From Lansing, Michigan? WOMCFM: On-Demand
Beau's listener reaction to paid huggers. WOMCFM: On-Demand
Stephen & JoAnne talk to financial expert about Aretha not having a will WOMCFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes