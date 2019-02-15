Kenny G Gives Private Performance For Kim Kardashian On Valentine's Day

For Valentine’s Day, Kanye West hired Kenny G with a saxophone in the living room.

Kim Kardashian shared videos of her husband’s romantic gesture. Kanye decorated their empty home with hundreds of glass vases each with a single, long-stem rose. In the middle was saxophone legend Kenny G.

Kim tweeted in all-caps (quote) “NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!! Happy Valentine’s Day.”

somewhere over the rainbow -- pic.twitter.com/setzbsuGgI — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 14, 2019

Halfway through one video, Kim focused on Kanye. He’s grinning like a fool, who knows later that night he's about to get very lucky.

Can't believe Kanye stole our idea. We've been planning this with @KennyG for months --



Oh well. Don't miss Ray Romano, @DarcyCarden and @LukasGraham on the show tonight! pic.twitter.com/R4XBuRAjY0 — ------ -------- -------- -------- (@latelateshow) February 15, 2019

James Corden extended the gig. Kenny G made a surprise appearance last night on The Late Late Show. He blew on his sax inside the dressing room of Ray Romano.