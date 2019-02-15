Kenny G Gives Private Performance For Kim Kardashian On Valentine's Day

February 15, 2019
For Valentine’s Day, Kanye West hired Kenny G with a saxophone in the living room.

Kim Kardashian shared videos of her husband’s romantic gesture. Kanye decorated their empty home with hundreds of glass vases each with a single, long-stem rose. In the middle was saxophone legend Kenny G.

Kim tweeted in all-caps (quote) “NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!! Happy Valentine’s Day.”

Halfway through one video, Kim focused on Kanye. He’s grinning like a fool, who knows later that night he's about to get very lucky. 

James Corden extended the gig. Kenny G made a surprise appearance last night on The Late Late Show. He blew on his sax inside the dressing room of Ray Romano.

